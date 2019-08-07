On July 25, Zachary Food Pantry Executive Director EeLin Golan gave a presentation to the members of the Zachary Rotary Club.
Golan reported that the Zachary Food Pantry serves approximately 285 households a month. The food pantry is run fully by volunteers and is a tax-exempt charitable organization. The food pantry is governed by a board of 14 volunteers with 50 to 65 volunteers who contribute over 650 hours total each month. The Zachary Food Pantry serves clients who reside in the Zachary School District and meet certain income criteria.
People interested in donating to the Zachary Food Pantry, can email info@ZacharyFoodPantry.org.