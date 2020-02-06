Charles Thompson, M.D., has been elected chief of staff at Lane Regional Medical Center for 2020.
Joining Thompson as medical staff officers for 2020 are Jess Anderson, M.D., vice chief of staff; Frank Sanfiel, M.D., secretary/treasurer; and Jeanne “Nikki” Gautreaux, M.D., medical staff representative to the board.
Thompson, an interventional cardiologist at Cardiovascular Institute of the South, has been a member of Lane Regional’s medical staff since 2006.
Anderson, a hospitalist in Lane’s Hospital Medicine Department, has been a member of Lane Regional’s medical staff since 2015.
Sanfiel, a general surgeon at Lane Surgery Group, has been a member of Lane Regional’s medical staff since 2016.
Gautreaux, an obstetrician/gynecologist at Lane OB/GYN, has been a member of Lane Regional's medical staff since 2013.