The Zachary Historic Village Advisory Board meets the third Tuesday of each month at the Zachary Depot. The meetings are open to the public.
The board advises the mayor, city council and museum staff; serves as ambassadors for the museum.
In February, the Advisory Board voted to research avenues of transforming the Zachary Train Depot into a hand-on museum for children ages 5-12, as well as serve as a historical information site for adults. Committee members have been assigned to projects and have been meeting regularly to discuss ideas and options.