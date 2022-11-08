Cyrus Stillwell and 16-year-old Newt Soles were only two of thousands of soldiers who took part in the Battle of Port Hudson, but, in death, they were not amassed with the forgotten.
"The Bivouac of the Dead" interpretive program shed light on ways both Union and Confederate soldiers were laid to rest and the efforts made to return remains home to families when possible.
Marvin Steinback, interpretive ranger at Port Hudson State Historic Site, brought the tales of the fallen soldiers to light Oct. 22. The practices ranged from organized formal burials to very quick internments on the battlefield.
The unit chaplain made great effort to comfort Stillwell’s widow with a letter. “On Monday, July 6, Cyrus Stillwell was killed,” Steinback read. “A bullet pierced his head and killed him. He was a popular fellow and the boys made great effort to get possession of his body. The funeral was very impressive. About 9 O'clock at night. We would wrap it up like we had two candles the clouds hung around the horizon and thunder and lightning were abundant.”
Newt Soles, an Alabama recruit, was a little more than a boy and records show that his failure to follow directions about keeping his head down may have led to it being the target of one unfortunate bullet.
Steinback said soldier identification was very important. The Civil War predated the use of dog tags, but records show that vendors traveled with the troops and sold metal tokens that bared a single number that corresponded to identification kept in a record book.
When possible, the token taken off a soldier’s body could help identify him and help notify family of their loss and where their loved one was buried.
Markers were used if a soldier was not removed from the battlefield and could have a name, unit number or other information. Some of these markers were found immediately and some surfaced decades later as relics of the past.
Caskets were also available for those who could afford them. Pine coffins existed in various levels from crude to a more elaborate type made with little slots that could be opened near the forehead to view the body without opening the casket.
Metal, airtight coffins were the highest end of burial accommodations. Steinback said records show a type made with a cooling function. Coffins were not very cheap, and one metal coffin was made with two compartments,” he said. “You put the body in the one compartment and the other was filled with ice. And that way you can ship the coffin to wherever the company is heading.”
The Battle of Port Hudson, one of the longest sieges in American history, was particularly brutal due to the hot, humid Louisiana summer and infectious diseases. Confederate forces surrendered after 48 continuous days of fighting.
Both sides suffered heavy casualties. About 5,000 Union soldiers died in battle and an additional 4,000 fell victim to disease or sunstroke. The Confederate casualties were less. Of the about 700 Confederate soldiers who died at Port Hudson, several hundred fell victim to disease.
Port Hudson National Cemetery, 20978 Port Hickey Road in Zachary, is near the Port Hudson Historic Site. The present grounds were first used as a cemetery in 1863. In 1866, the federal government set aside 8.4 acres and declared the site a national cemetery.