The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department Dec. 30-Jan. 7:
Freda Arthur: 43; 2188 73rd Ave., Baton Rouge; theft
Kelsey Bolke: 23; 37355 La. 621, Prairieville; battery of a dating partner
David Bonner: 38; 19942 Buck Horn Drive, Zachary; theft
Sheridan Campanile: 26; 23324 Pony Drive, Zachary; access device fraud
Dennis Davis: 38; 602 Sandra Drive, Baker; theft
Jeremy Gales: 28; 8964 Covey Rise Court, Zachary; aggravated battery of a dating partner — child endangerment
Damon Harris: 42; 5133 St. Louis St., Zachary; theft
Elisa Hood: 21; 5689 River Road, Baton Rouge; theft
Ingrid Hunt: 41; 3740 N. Main St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery with dangerous weapon
Louis Johnson: 45; 9139 Pride-Port Hudson Road, Zachary; hit-and-run
Brenda Keller: 50, 2290 Manhattan Drive, Baker, theft
James Oglesby: 19; 4390 Peter Messina Road, Addis, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
Derrick Peck: 28; 13779 Sycamore St., Walker; fugitive warrant through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s office
Curtis Richard: 41; 637 East St., Opelousas; simple robbery, simple battery, theft and resisting an officer
Monicia Ricks: 22; 8394 Fairlane Drive, Denham Springs; simple battery
Clyde Welch: 60; 4834 E. Central, Zachary; simple criminal damage