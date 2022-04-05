Downtown Live at the Gazebo welcomes zydeco to Friday's concert
Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble will perform zydeco, R&B and blues from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Zachary's Gazebo for April's Downtown Live at the Gazebo.
Food truck, face painting, adult beverages and snowballs are all part of this monthly outdoor concert series. Bring you lawn chair and blankets but leave the pets and chests at home.
Ginger Vann Memorial Golf tourney Friday
The Baker Rotary Club and Baker Charitable Foundation is honoring the memory of the late Ginger Vann with a golf tournament starting at 8 a.m. Friday at Beaver Creek Golf Court in Zachary.
Vann was the 2010 Baker Citizen of the Year, won the Rotary's Service Above Self Award in 2016 and was honored at the White House in 2015 as a Rotary Woman of Action.
Proceeds from the tournament will fund service project benefiting the community, schools, elderly, special needs adults and children, as well as health and youth program to be carried out in Vann's name by Rotary and Baker Charitable Foundation.
For more information, visit www.bakerrotaryclub.org/uncategorized/9/ or call Randy Herring at (225) 405-0927 or Jay Brown at (225) 907-3574.
Shred your papers
Bank of Zachary's annual free Community Shred Day event will take place from 9 a.m. until noon April 9. On-site shredding will be held at the Main Office, Central Branch and Watson Branch.
Bank of Zachary is sponsoring three Community Shred Days this year where residents can securely dispose of confidential documents free of charge. This event is for all community residents and local business owners.
Documents with staples, paper clips, and binder clips will be accepted. However, plastic, three-ring binders, hardback books, CDs, DVDs and video or cassette tapes will not be accepted.
BBB Shred Fest: The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana will hold its 15th annual free Community Shred Fest from 9 a.m. to noon April 23 at the Baton Rouge Police Department parking lot, 9000 Airline Highway.
2022 Baker Buffalo Run
The 2022 Baker Buffalo Run is April 9 at 3325 Groom Road, Baker. See details and registration at cityofbakerla.com/wp/events/buffalo-run-5k-fun-run-walk/.
On-site registration is at 8 a.m., 5k run/walk is at 9 a.m., 1K fun run/walk is at 10 a.m. and stroller challenge at 11 a.m.
Buffalo Festival: The 2022 Baker Buffalo Festival is April 14-16, 3325 Main St., Baker. Events will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and include live music, rides, food, vendors, parade, 5K run/walk and a car show. Contact Dianne Clay at (225) 778-0300 for information on sponsorships or participation.
2022 Nursing Scholarship application period open
Lane Volunteer Services is accepting applications for the 2022 Nursing Scholarship award. The application deadline is April 23.
A $5,000 scholarship will awarded to a graduating Louisiana high school student who plans to pursue a career in nursing and will be attending a Louisiana college, university or other credentialed nursing program.
For an application, visit lanermc.org and click News, call (225) 658-6699, or email tpayment@lanermc.org.
Fish fry to help officers and families
The Zachary Police Department will host a fish fry fundraiser on Fridays in March and April. Plates of fried fish will be sold between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 8 and 15 in the parking lot between the Zachary police station and City Hall. The meals will cost $10 apiece.
BREC camp in Baker
Online registration is open for summer camps at BREC's Baker park.
For assistance with enrollment, email info@register.brec.org or call (225) 272-9200, extension 1580.
Details on all BREC camp opportunities are found at Camp BREC at https://tinyurl.com/2nyrscj5.
The Baker specialty camps are for youth ages 6-12 and include eight weeks that will concentrate on adding fun and variety (and some learning) to the summer. Expert guests/instructors, field trips, crafts and activities are part of the summer fun from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Women's AA meeting available
First United Methodist Church of Baker, 1255 Camelia Ave., Baker, is hosting Ladies AA every Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.