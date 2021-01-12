Curbside pickup of holiday trees underway
Lionel Boudreaux Trucking, which services bulk waste pickup in Zachary, began collecting discarded live Christmas trees on Jan. 4. Place trees at the curb where they will be picked up during the normally scheduled bulk waste collection day.
Scheduled pickup for residents north of Main/La. 64 will be collected on the first and third Mondays of each month. Pickup for locations south of Main/La. 64 will receive service on the first and third Tuesdays. Collections are between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on the same day. For information on bulk waste pickup, contact Lionel Boudreaux Trucking Customer Service Line at (225) 217-0455.
Free virtual faith-based opioid epidemic forum
Capital Area Human Services is sponsoring a free virtual forum, “Hope & Healing in Response to the Opioid Crisis,” to share information and resources created for faith-based leaders to help them respond to the opioid epidemic and meet the needs of their congregations.
The forum is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Feb. 9. The virtual Zoom event is free and open to faith-based groups and congregations, individuals providing supportive outreach in the community, and anyone with an interest in this topic. A new faith-based toolkit of resources will be released at the event. Hard copies of the toolkit will be distributed to registered participants.
Preregister at FaithBasedOpioidPrevention.eventbrite.com. For questions about the event or if assistance is needed to register, contact Dawn Collins at (225) 312-3238 or Dawn.Collins3@la.gov.
Vaccinations available
Southeast Community Health Systems and Mount Pleasant Church will be holding a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru from 9 a.m. to noon an. 22 at 22911 Reames Road, Zachary. ID for age and proof of employment in these categories is required. A mask must be worn.
Individuals must meet the criteria for the current priority group which includes ages 70 and older; ambulatory and outpatient health care personnel; schools of allied health students, resident and staff; home health providers and recipients; or dental providers and staff.
Call the Rev. Perry Jones at (225)268-2766 or Debra Stampley at (225) 306-2048. Vaccines will be first come first served.
Baker public safety meeting
The city of Baker will hold a virtual town hall meeting dedicated to public safety at 6 p.m. Jan. 19.
It will be at https://zoom.us/j/92757471084 (webinar ID: 927 5747 1084) and is accessible by telephone conferencing at (301) 715-8592 or (669) 900-9128 (webinar ID: 927 5747 1084).
People may submit comments or questions at forms.gle/f83wvLUSWHoVSMxP9 or publicsafety@cityofbakerla.com.
Emails must have resident/business owner information, including first and last name, full address and the comment or question. The deadline is noon Jan. 18.
Light up Baker
Residents of Baker can help get street lights working. Place some brightly colored tape on the streetlight in an "X" or wrapped around the pole at eye level. Then contact streetlights@cityofbakerla.com or call (225) 778.0300 and provide the street name and location of the light, using your address as a reference if you wish, so that the repair can be facilitated.