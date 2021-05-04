Zachary community residents lined up for an opportunity to give blood April 28 for Kacey Moore, a resident battling a daunting blood disorder, and upcoming drives will collect blood and funds to support the young teacher fighting for her life.
Moore’s family has been a part of the Zachary community for several decades. Her grandfather, John Miller, founded Miller and Daughter Mortuary more than 40 years ago and still operates the funeral home with his daughter Cynthia Miller.
Moore, a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Southern University, was pursuing her dream of working with inner-city children when she was stricken with aplastic anemia. The disease attacks the bone marrow and hinders the body’s ability to produce white cells that fight infection, carry oxygen from red blood cells, and stop bleeding with platelets.
Vitalant recruiter Laelyn Tomlinson was encouraged by the turnout April 28 at the mobile drive set up in front of the Zachary Fire Department. All participants were given a free COVID-19 antibody test when donating blood for Moore. Antibody donations can help those fighting COVID-19 infections. “Every time you donate blood now until I think the end of June, we're going to do a free COVID-19 antibody test, so you'll find out if you've ever been exposed,” she said. “If you have, if can help people in the hospital fighting COVID fight off the virus.”
Zachary firefighter and friend of the family Tyler Wade was happy to have an opportunity to make a difference in Moore’s life. “I’m here because it's the right thing to do,” he said. “I guess when people you know, that are close to you and important need something, you try to do whatever you can to make it happen and I know they would do the same for me.”
Vitalant’s mobile unit will hold three Memorial Day weekend blood drives and will accept blood donations designated for Moore at those events.
Family and community supporters will hold a Mother’s Day blood drive for Moore on Saturday, May 8 at New Pilgrim Baptist Church, 4227 Old Weis Road in Zachary. The first 50 blood donors will receive a gift card and pre-registrations can be set by calling (225) 937-3596 or (225) 301-0964.
Donations to Moore through the Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundations can be made at https://bonemarrow.org/carelines/patients/18701/donate.