James Stewart, a 1975 graduate of Zachary High, has published his first book.
“Mystery at the Blue Sea Cottage, A True Story of Murder in San Diego's Jazz Age,” was published Oct. 5 through Wild Blue Press. Stewart said it’s about the unsolved 1923 murder of a young dancer in San Diego, California, and it is available as an ebook and trade paperback through Amazon and Barnes & Noble. An audiobook is in the works.
Stewart's mother, Elaine Stewart, and brother, Glenn Stewart, still live in Zachary, while his younger sister, Karen Dauenhauer, lives in Baton Rouge and older sister, Toni Stewart, lives in Georgia. Younger brother Fred Stewart lives in North Carolina.
"Zachary was much smaller when I was growing up in the '60s and early '70s, a very different place from what it is now," Stewart said. "It had a much more rural small-town feel to it then; a lot of what used to be woods and fields has been developed.
"When I go back home now, I barely recognize the place. Back then, kids were a lot freer to roam around on their own. One vivid childhood memory is of walking or riding my bike to the little old library on Highway 19, spending an hour or two reading and looking through the stacks, and returning home with an armful of books."
Stewart said, "Fifty or 55 years later, I still remember what it felt like in the air-conditioned library in the middle of summer. Even more, I remember the smell of the books. Growing up, I was always a book nut and thought I'd like to write books one day.
"One of my teachers had us write essays. She always gave me A's and praised my writing. She sent me to the district academic rally one year because she thought they were going to have us write a paper. As it turned out, they gave us a test on grammar, which wasn't my long suit at the time, so I didn't win. I wish I could remember her name and the grade but I can't. Her encouragement had a lot to do with my desire to write and belief that I could."
After graduation from Zachary High School, Stewart graduated from LSU in 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology.
“I always wanted to be a writer. But the first time I attended college, in the 1970s at Louisiana State University, I chose a ‘practical’ major that would’ve opened the door for certain jobs in my hometown,” Stewart said. “I should’ve followed my instincts and taken a step toward my ultimate goal — to become a professional writer — by majoring in English or journalism.
“I didn’t follow those instincts and instead joined the Navy after college. I didn’t plan to make the Navy my career, but things change, and I spent the next 25 years traveling around Asia, Europe, the Middle East and beyond. I had a good career, eventually serving as commanding officer of USS Mount Vernon, an amphibious ship."
He retired as a captain.
“I made sporadic attempts at writing over the years, but the job and Navy lifestyle are generally all-consuming, and I got distracted with other interests, such as art. But writing remained my ultimate goal and I knew I’d get back to it.”
He said upon retirement from the military, he settled in San Diego with his family.
“I went back to school, and this time did it right, earning a degree in English from National University followed by a master's in fine arts degree in creative writing from the University of California, Riverside.
“The latter is a top-rated low-residency program where the majority of the work is done online, augmented by intense 10-day residency periods twice a year."
Stewart said he was preparing for a creative nonfiction track and began searching for a thesis subject. He’d been reading crime nonfiction since the ’70s, starting with "Helter Skelter."
Over time, he developed a fondness for narrative nonfiction in the tradition of "In Cold Blood" by Truman Capote, particularly those about vintage crimes such as "The Devil in the White City," by Erik Larson, he said. “So, I started looking for an old crime, preferably one set close to home in San Diego because I knew the research requirements would be extensive.”
His research led him to an article by San Diego historian and author Rick Crawford called “Death of the Dancer,” originally published in 2011 in the San Diego Union-Tribune.
“It surprised me that no one had written a book about the case. I started reading some of the hundreds of contemporary newspaper accounts. The more I read, the more fascinated I became,” he said.
Stewart described the story: “In January 1923, the body of beautiful 20-year-old interpretive dancer Fritzie Mann had been found, half-nude, on Torrey Pines beach under mystifying circumstances. Two good suspects surfaced on the first day, a debonair doctor and a playboy actor, both with motives and shaky alibis.
“The cops learned that on the night of her death, Fritzie and a man had checked in to a La Jolla beach cottage under assumed names, prompting two big questions — who was the mysterious ‘Mr. Johnston?’ and what happened that night at the Blue Sea Cottages? I became obsessed with learning the answers, which turned out to be quite challenging.
“Apart from the murder mystery with unusual characters, more drew me to the story. To me, the Jazz Age is the most interesting period in U.S. history, and not just because Mr. Fitzgerald painted a frivolous world of jazz, speakeasies, flappers and bootleggers. It was also the era of yellow journalism, which hyped and faked the news to sell papers; of a fledgling but wildly popular Hollywood film industry reeling from a string of notorious scandals; and of Prohibition vice and corruption, which seemed to hang over everything.
“It was also a time of great change after a horrific war and a flu epidemic that had killed millions and disillusioned a generation. The younger set’s new attitudes and especially those of women, clashed with a Victorian moral code, touching off a culture war in the early 1920s with striking parallels to the one a century later.
“Most fascinating of all to me, though, was Fritzie Mann, a talented young woman from an immigrant Jewish family who practiced an exotic and now-lost art, loved the wrong man, and ran out of options. Her story needed to be told. I underestimated the challenge of filling in gaps I found in the historical record and parsing fact from yellow fiction, but after nine years, ‘The Blue Sea Cottage, A True Jazz Age Murder Mystery’ is the result.”