For the last several months the Zachary Police Department Narcotics Division has been conducting several investigations, Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said Nov. 17.
These investigations were specifically to target illegal distribution of narcotics and sales of illegal acts, he added. During this investigation, detectives conducted investigations of several suspects and several target locations.
Seven search warrants were obtained and executed by detectives, the chief said. This operation was investigated by Zachary Police Department detectives/narcotics, Louisiana State Police narcotics, Louisiana State Police fugitive team, DELTA Narcotics Task Force, and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT.
Warrants were executed on three residences, 4123 Cherry Street, Zachary; 19928 Deer Creek Drive, Zachary; and 15880 Gaylord Oaks Drive, Walker. Three arrests were made:
Bryan Mccauley: distribution of Schedule II narcotics, and possession of Schedule I, Schedule II, and Schedule IV controlled dangerous substances
Katrina Martin: two counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV narcotics
Bennett “BJ” Whittington: two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV narcotics
In those three arrests, police found 459 illegal pills, 14.86 grams of methamphetamine, 3 grams of heroin, 4.06 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and $701 of U.S. currency.
Two other residences were searched. Arrested were:
Phillip Williams, 20969 Leviticus Drive, Zachary, distribution of Schedule I narcotics, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. In this arrest, police said they found 5 grams of marijuana, a Glock 19 with two drum magazines, and drug paraphernalia.
Ronald Thibodeaux Jr., 5145 Gloria Street, Zachary, distribution of Schedule I narcotics, for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police said they found 5 grams of marijuana, items to start an in-home marijuana grow, illegal pills and promethazine.
Two business were also searched.
From the Vivian Therapy Spa, 5145 Main Street, Suite E. Zachary, Lu Xiuping was arrested for prostitution by massage and money laundering. Police seized a DVR, $618 of U.S. currency, and receipts of business for explicit acts.
From Vape Town Vape Shop, 5875 Main Street Suite F, Zachary, police arrested Lovepreet Singh for distribution of Schedule I narcotics. The police seized 888 illegal THC products and $887 in U.S. currency.