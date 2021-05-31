A faith-based coalition led by the Revs. Derrick Williams and Ashley Freeman turned out in force Saturday to a clean-up day at the 171-year-old Zachary Public Cemetery.
Volunteers from the fire and police departments and civic groups participated and plans are being made to have groups adopt the cemetery for a month and provide upkeep and maintenance during their month.
Traffic from Zachary’s newest developments pass the intersection daily and in recent months, the cemetery has gained heavy brush and destructive weeds.
in addition to the cleanup, volunteers placed American flags at the gravesites of veterans.