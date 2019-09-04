Broncos stampede Saints, talented Spartans loom
The Complete Collision Jamboree at Zachary High School on Aug. 30 saw the Broncos junior varsity and varsity compete against their neighbors from the north, West Feliciana Saints.
For many, this was the first opportunity to see stadium improvements that have included a seat expansion in the southern portion of the home side, cushioned seats in the main stadium, press box expansion, the band back in the stands, a new ticket booth and the new Jumbotron. It was also a chance to see the future of Zachary football.
After the junior varsity thoroughly dismantled the Saints in the opener, the 2019 Broncos varsity debuted new starters at multiple positions. Keilon Brown showed his wheels on the fourth play from scrimmage, taking a zone read keeper 56 yards for a touchdown. Following a defensive three and out, the next possession would see Brown scamper for 37 yards on a broken play. Darryl Givens would run it in from the 4-yard line to put the Broncos up 14-0.
West Feliciana would score at the end of the first half on a 17-yard pass from Bennett Clement to Jackson Fazio to make it 14-6 at the intermission. The second half was all Broncos as Prince Johnson would relieve Brown at quarterback and provide scoring strikes to Jayden Williams and Kenson Tate. The defense did their part in the victory forcing four fumbles and recovering three.
Coach David Brewerton was pleased with the win. “Great to get a win. I will take a win any time because they are so hard to come by.”
But he emphasized the need for improvement. “We have a long way to go. We need to be able to run the football and we need to stop the run on defense,” Brewerton said.
A week of improvement will be needed as the Broncos challenging regular season starts on the road on Sept. 6 with a nondistrict matchup against the East Ascension Spartans. A young Broncos team will travel to Ascension Parish to play a state quarterfinalist from 2018 that returns 18 starters. East Ascension finished 2018 with a record of 11-2 and lost on a last-second “Hail Mary” to John Ehret. Coach Darnell Lee is known for his defense, and he has a huge veteran defensive line that will challenge the developing Broncos offensive line.
On the preparation for East Ascension Brewerton noted that “Monday through Friday preparation will be incredibly important. We need to prepare ourselves all week long.” His message to the Broncos was clear, “East Ascension is known for some of the best fans in 5A football. They are excited about having the two-time defending 5A state champions for a home opener. It should be a great atmosphere. We have to have a great week of preparation this week.”
Reserved seating tickets are still available for the regular season home games in Bronco Stadium. To purchase individual or regular season tickets in the reserved section with cushions and seat backs, contact Diane Leblanc at 658-7332 or Diane.Leblanc@zacharyschools.org.
Other sports happenings
The Northwestern Braves football team will be at West Feliciana on Sept. 10.
The Braves cross-country team will compete at the West Feliciana Sports Park on Sept. 7.
The Lady Broncos junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams will compete against Live Oak on Sept. 10.
The ZHS cross-country team will be at St. Michael’s on Sept. 7 to race in the “Bayou Boogie.”