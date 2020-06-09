Lane Regional Medical Center has earned full accreditation with Percutaneous Coronary Intervention from the American College of Cardiology, according to a news release.
By receiving Chest Pain Accreditation, Lane has achieved a higher level of expertise in treating patients who arrive with symptoms of a heart attack as well as streamlining processes for admission, evaluation, diagnosis, treatment, discharge, and post-discharge care, the release said.
To become an Accredited Chest Pain Center, Lane Regional Medical Center engaged in an evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack, ensuring processes are in place to meet strict criteria aimed at:
- Reducing the time from onset of symptoms to diagnosis and treatment
- Treating patients more quickly during the critical window of time when the integrity of the heart muscle can be preserved
- Monitoring patients when it is not certain that they are having a heart attack to ensure that they are not sent home too quickly or needlessly admitted to the hospital.
Lane earned high marks with 100% of acute myocardial infarction patients receiving PCI treatment, known as angioplasty, with an average door-to-balloon time of 30 minutes or less. The national average is 90 minutes or less. PCI is a nonsurgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.
“People tend to wait when they think they may be having a heart attack, and that’s a mistake,” says Laura Peel, director of Lane Cardiovascular Center. “The average patient arrives in the ER more than two hours after the onset of symptoms, but what they don’t realize is that the sooner a heart attack is treated, the less damage to the heart and the better outcome for the patient.”