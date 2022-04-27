Zachary’s city council members all agree that the portable toilets being used at the downtown HugYourPeople Memorial Park are unsightly and potentially unsanitary.
But they couldn’t agree Tuesday on a permanent solution to the problem.
Tasked with considering a proposal to spend about $75,000 of the city beautification budget to construct a freestanding restroom facility, the council split on whether the park was the best use of those funds.
Councilmen Francis Nezianya and Bruce Thornton supported the project, but council members John LeBlanc, Laura O’Brien and Lael Montgomery voted against it, causing the proposal to fail.
Owned by the city, the park is located behind City Hall on Lee Street. It officially opened in 2019 after a series of fundraising efforts by a group of residents.
The park is a memorial to Joseph Hemba, Madeline Hemba and Darin Vince, who died in a 2018 boating accident; Veronica Waldrop, who died of cancer in 2017; and reserve police officer Chris Lawton, who was killed in the line of duty in 2018.
The council was presented with a restroom design meant to match a proposed new governmental complex. The council, however, late last year rejected a deal to build the latter facility through a public-private partnership due to concerns about how it would be funded.
Backers of the restroom project told the council that action is urgently needed.
Mary Landry, director of the Zachary Historic District, said more than 100 people come to the park daily in the spring and summer. And nearly 200 show up every weekend for a farmers market held in the park. Many are locals, but some come from out of town.
“This isn’t a political issue,” said Nita Edwards, the farmers market director. “This is an issue of making it convenient for visitors to visit the park.”
Nezianya pointed out that a permanent restroom building would eliminate the need to spend thousands of dollars every year on portable toilets.
“That’s just flushing money in the toilet,” he said.
While they didn’t disagree with the need for restrooms at the park, other council members said they wanted to consider alternatives and, in the meantime, explore spending the beautification dollars on other projects in the city. They had questions about how often the building would be cleaned, who would be responsible for security and whether it would interfere with future development of the area.
LeBlanc raised concerns about the facility’s design, saying it doesn’t fit in with the historic character of the downtown area.
O’Brien suggested putting the funds toward sidewalks in District 5 — something that Montgomery, who represents that district - has requested and that would fulfill a longstanding city goal to make Zachary more walkable.
“I’ve been asking for sidewalks for a long time,” Montgomery said, adding that children have to walk in the street to get to the Little Farms park, posing safety concerns.
“All I want is for them to get to their park safely and get back home safely,” he said.
As for what to do about the need for restrooms at the park, O’Brien said, the city could look into opening restrooms in an existing building, such as the old fire station, or arranging a cooperative endeavor agreement with downtown businesses. The city could provide toiletries in exchange for the businesses allowing park visitors to use their restrooms, she said.
No action was taken on those ideas or any others Tuesday.