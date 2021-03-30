Bathe your dog to help rescue others
Must Luv Dogs Rescue and Zydeco Hydrodog Mobile Dog Grooming are holding a Bathe to Save & Adoption Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 17 at the Downtown Zachary Farmers Market.
For a minimum $20 donation, dogs can receive a minigrooming session, with 100% of the proceeds donated to help the rescue. Walk-ups are welcome, but some reserved slots are available at form.jotform.com/mustluvdogs/bathe-to-save-event-registration.
Seeking Baker's Citizen of the Year
The Baker Inter-Club Council is accepting nominations for the 2020 Citizen of the Year Award. Guidelines include:
- The individual must reside within the city limits of Baker or an unincorporated area of East Baton Rouge Parish.
- The individual must have provided unselfish time/talents that improved the quality of life for the residents of Baker for which he/she was not paid and does not fall within the scope of his/her job duties.
- Consideration is for the period Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020.
- Nominations should be mailed to 3809 Epperson St., Baker, LA 70714. The selection will be made from nominations received as of 6 p.m. Sunday, April 4.
Voting by member clubs will be held in the Baker Library Garden at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 5. Club dues of $10 must be paid prior to the beginning of the meeting. Clubs and organizations interested in joining the Inter-Club Council should contact President Doris Alexander at (225) 778-0141.
Temporary deadline changes
Because of adjustments being made to The Advocate's presses, deadlines for submitting items to The Plainsman are being changed. Please submit photos and text by 5 p.m. Thursdays.
2021 Lane Nursing Scholarship application period open
Lane Volunteer Services is accepting applications for its 2021 nursing scholarship. A $5,000 scholarship will awarded to a graduating Louisiana high school student who plans to pursue a career in nursing and will be attending a Louisiana college, university or other credentialed nursing program. The application deadline is April 12. Visit LaneRMC.org/volunteer.
Amnesty program extended
Any Baker City Court defendant with an outstanding bench warrant before March 1 can have it recalled without paying the normal recall fee. The defendant will be given a new court date and additional time to pay other related fees. The clerk’s office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:14 p.m. to help with the process. Call the court at (225) 778-1866 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. or the Baker Police Department at (225) 775-6000 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to find out if you have an outstanding warrant.