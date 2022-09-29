Image1.jpeg

From left, Ellis Combes, Steve Villavaso, Fred Neal Jr. and Rotary President David Gomez, at the Sept. 15, 2022, Zachary Rotary meeting.

At a Sept. 15 meeting, Zachary Rotarians heard from Steve Villavaso, of Villavaso and Associates, on Zachary’s comprehensive master plan. 

Villavaso and his team have been working with Zachary for the past 7½ years on a master plan that addresses economic growth and development, street and road design, and transportation and zoning needs.

He acknowledged how quickly Zachary has grown and emphasized the importance of a master plan that incorporates vision, growth and policies.

The company is in the data gathering stage and plans to enter a phase of outreach and community planning workshops in early 2023.

