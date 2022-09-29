At a Sept. 15 meeting, Zachary Rotarians heard from Steve Villavaso, of Villavaso and Associates, on Zachary’s comprehensive master plan.
Villavaso and his team have been working with Zachary for the past 7½ years on a master plan that addresses economic growth and development, street and road design, and transportation and zoning needs.
He acknowledged how quickly Zachary has grown and emphasized the importance of a master plan that incorporates vision, growth and policies.
The company is in the data gathering stage and plans to enter a phase of outreach and community planning workshops in early 2023.