Northwestern Elementary School was one of several in Louisiana and 500 in the U.S. to receive an appreciation box from Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon-authorized retailer, a news release said.
The company’s eighth annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway took place during the week of Feb. 15 to show support for teachers who are juggling many education hurdles caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Each participating TCC store donated supply packs with virtual and in-person teaching essentials, including snacks, permanent markers, tissue packs, sticky notes, coffee, hand sanitizer and more.