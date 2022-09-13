The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Aug. 26 to Sept. 8:

Taylor Almond: 25; 1046 Daniels St., Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Taylor Baron: 30; 6051 Woodside Drive, Zachary; criminal trespass

Randisha Brown: 25; 1485 Heck Young Road, Zachary; theft

Mequan Buckles: 30; 11881 Plank Road, Apt. 14, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Chiara Campbell: 39; 4712 Albert East Blvd., Zachary; forgery of a certificate of insurance identification

Tyler Clark: 18; 2196 Ridgefield Ave., Zachary; disturbing the peace

Joshua Davis: 30; 9762 La. 968, St. Francisville; theft and remaining after forbidden

Devante Dixon: 26; 4461 Mills St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery

Carmen Dunn: 22; 10702 Wilson St., Clinton; theft

Barbara Efferson: 65; 12239 LaMargie Ave., No. 4, Baton Rouge; simple battery

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

Samantha Georgetown: 55; 23941 Florence Drive, Plaquemine; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Nathaniel Hawkins: 18; 3916 Old Baker Road, Zachary, disturbing the peace

Larry Holmes: 68; 805 Scott St., Baton Rouge; theft

Annategiah Johnson: 37; 1704 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge; aggravated burglary, aggravated battery and theft

Aarion Lanus: 20; 4980 Lower Zachary Road, Zachary; resisting a police officer

Leonard Matthews: 22; 10702 Wilson St., Clinton; theft

Byron McCray: 39; 2816 Monroe Ave., Baton Rouge; possession of marijuana

Shawanda Richards: 44; 11445 Bard Ave., Apt 249, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding warrants

Corey Sparrow: 50; 1148 Willow Creek Drive, Zachary; fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

Terrica Stewart: 25; 10591 Ave. D, Zachary; theft

Dennis Williams: 38; 3751 Cruden Bay Drive, Zachary; domestic abuse battery – strangulation

Tags

View comments