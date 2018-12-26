The following programs will be offered in January by Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary. Call (225) 658-4587 for information.
AARP Smart Driver Program
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 24 in Lane RMC’s Staff Development Classroom
Registration required. Call (225) 658-4587 to register.
Blood Drive
7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 25 in Lane RMC’s Staff Development Classroom
Call (225) 658-4574 for information.
The Pregnancy Workshop & Baby Care Basics Class
An overview of what to expect for expecting parents, and all a parent needs to know to care for an infant in the first weeks of life.
10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 26 in Lane RMC’s Staff Development Classroom
Registration required. Call (225) 658-4587 to register.
“Commit to Quit” tobacco cessation group
A smoking and tobacco cessation program provided by Cardiovascular Institute of the South. For information, call (877) 288-0011 or visit cardio.com/quitsmoking.