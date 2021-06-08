Long before Brittini Matthews was recognized as a “Dream Teacher,” the Zachary High alum and her high school sweetheart were living the dream of attaining well-sought-after skills and returning to their beloved hometown to invest in its future. Matthews, an English teacher, has been named a finalist for the Louisiana Teacher of the Year distinction.
The Matthews lived and worked in Virginia as starting professionals, but Zachary was home and soon became a destination. “I graduated from Zachary High School in 2004, the first graduating class of the Zachary Community School District, and when I got married in 2012, my husband worked in Virginia for the Department of Defense,” she said.
Zachary never became foreign to the Matthews. Both of their families were in the city, and they spent every holiday “home.” In the spring semester 2017, a job in the private sector brought Matthews back to Louisiana.
“We missed home,” she said. “We had our first baby, she was a year and a half, and we wanted to get back because we were coming home for every holiday, and we would fly back and forth. And so, it just made sense.”
Dream Teachers is a statewide, nonprofit organization that works with business, industry and organizations throughout Louisiana to elevate the teaching profession and present the award.
Dream Teachers recognizes and rewards excellence in the classroom to help attract and retain highly qualified teachers for Louisiana students. Freeman shows humility, but knows any standards of greatness recognized will only help the teaching profession.
Matthews caught the eye of the Dream Teachers organization because of her approach in the honors English classroom and abilities to foster adventures in literature, as noted in her nominating biography.
“Although she teaches honor students, she encounters many students who have different Lexile levels with different learning styles,” the nominating statement said. “This propels her to create a personalized learning experience for her students that enhances the student’s individual abilities and provides for their specific needs. She transforms the classroom experience enabling students to make real-world connections with literature. Her students have a sense of belonging where they feel respected and comfortable in being individuals.”
Education and teaching skills in the era of COVID-19 brought new challenges to both the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years. Matthews was applauded for maintaining levels of teaching excellence while rising to the constantly changing pandemic environment.
“I think this year, we brought out a lot of tricks, a lot of new, innovative ideas,” she said. “We stayed with the curriculum, but we've had to bring in lots of engaging activities to our students didn't really realize that they were working or writing skills, and those literary analysis skills, and more.”
Zachary High had both online and in-person instruction. Matthews said her classes engaged student in project-based assessment.
“It was important to be more innovative with the activities that we did a classroom within a lot of projects,” she said. It involved writing and literary analysis in Canada, trying to keep their minds off what was going in the real world and more focused on the literary world.”
Literature provided a vehicle for both escape and coping for Matthews’ students. “Literature helps them cope and gives them some sense of joy,” she said. “With technology, we were much more computer based for pretty much everything. So that was a big change for me as a teacher and my students.”
Learning in the pandemic required a lot of “teaching the teachers” and Annie Freeman, Dream Teacher finalist from last year, applauded what Matthews was able to accomplish as a new year started and COVID-19 continued to present massive challenges.
“Brittini really is amazing,” Freeman said. “Among many of the new systems and virtual resources we took on this year, she was our to-go lifeline for tech help and troubleshooting. We also both had to take on other teachers’ classes in addition to our own after teachers resigned during the first few weeks of school.”
Matthews explained that she felt she had to dig deep into the different online teaching platforms available to try to find the best practices and ways to implement them.
“It was a blessing in disguise for me because I was being a nerd last summer,” she said. “But I was able to help my colleagues, when they had issues with different online platforms, or they wanted to know how could they transform their paper-pencil type lessons to a digitized lesson so it wasn't just helping the kids but also kind of help in my colleagues.”
Matthews and her fellow finalist will be honored at the 15th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala, which will be held virtually on the evening of July 16.