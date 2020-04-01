Zachary area Girl Scouts take in a lot of funds as successful cookie marketers, but a five-part activity gives them the opportunity to give of their time and talent in their home community. Troop 10252 Community Leader Brandi Pellissier said the Great Give Back Project started with a November food drive and involves four other drives before it’s over.
Members of the group delivered the collected food to the Zachary Community Food Pantry on Feb. 29 and toured the pantry. EeLin Golan, executive director of the food pantry, explained how the organization operates and led the tour of the facility.
Pellissier said to earn a complete Give Back Badge with charms, a Girl Scout must participate in five drives designed as community service projects. Three drives — the food drive, a sensory toy drive and a baby-supply drive to aid a battered women’s shelter — have been completed.
The COVID-19 outbreak has put a temporary halt on plans. “The final two months which are happening during the quarantine are a pet-supply drive to benefit CAA and a book drive to help restock the Zachary Little Libraries,” Pellissier said.
For each drive, the girls were encouraged to reach out to family and friends for donations. Once girls have earned this badge, they know how businesses help others and how they can do the same through participating in the Girl Scout Program. “The girls receive a badge for participating, and then they receive a charm that attaches to the badge for each drive they participate in,” she said.
Troop 10252 has 17 members ranging from first to fifth grade and is a part of Girl Scouts Louisiana East, which covers 23 parishes of southeast Louisiana.