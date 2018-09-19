The Rotary Club of Zachary is seeking nominations for the 2018 Zachary Citizen of the Year.

Nominees should be a resident of Zachary who exhibits the following characteristics:

  • Life consistent with the philosophy of Rotary, “Service above Self”
  • Volunteers and is active in the community and civic organizations
  • Has contributed to the community on a consistent basis
  • Has touched the lives of other residents
  • May have represented Zachary or the interests of Zachary on a state or national level
  • Has made contributions to the community above and beyond their job or position
  • Displays characteristics of leadership, compassion, strong moral character and a desire to make Zachary a better place to live

Write a brief outline of the nominee's accomplishments and submit to one of the following Rotarians:

Nominations will close the first week in October.

View comments