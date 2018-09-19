The Rotary Club of Zachary is seeking nominations for the 2018 Zachary Citizen of the Year.
Nominees should be a resident of Zachary who exhibits the following characteristics:
- Life consistent with the philosophy of Rotary, “Service above Self”
- Volunteers and is active in the community and civic organizations
- Has contributed to the community on a consistent basis
- Has touched the lives of other residents
- May have represented Zachary or the interests of Zachary on a state or national level
- Has made contributions to the community above and beyond their job or position
- Displays characteristics of leadership, compassion, strong moral character and a desire to make Zachary a better place to live
Write a brief outline of the nominee's accomplishments and submit to one of the following Rotarians:
- Scott Buzhardt, sbuz80@bellsouth.net
- Mack Lea, mleadvm@cox.net
- Danette Castello, danette@castelloagency.com
- Heather Prejean, hprejean1@gmail.com
- Brandon Noel, bnoel_60@att.net
- Sharon Phillips, sharon.phillips@cityofzachary.org
- Charlene Smith, charlenemsmith@cox.net
Nominations will close the first week in October.