As I write this, our region is uncertain as to what the week holds.
Tropical Storm Cristobal is headed our way, on top of a pandemic. On top of unrest triggered by racial issues and police violence throughout our nation.
By the time you read this, Cristobal should be clearing out. So, after the storm, remember things are going to be moving targets. Check websites and social media to find the status of events or business openings. Business and services had been given the go-ahead to reopen, but the storm may stop that temporarily.
Think you are frustrated? Think about the business owner who was set to reopen this weekend and had to put it on hold because of the storm.
Remember to take care of yourself — clean up storm debris and get your food taken care of safely.
Then start taking care of your neighbors.
Who is you neighbor? Well, in Jesus’ story of the good Samaritan, it was someone considered to be an enemy. Step out of your comfort zone and help others in the community who wouldn’t normally be considered your neighbor.
Stop occasionally and take a big deep breath from your belly. It’s cleansing and calming.
Things are overwhelming. If you need help, ask for it, whether the need is physical or psychological. Friends can help, but if you need professional help, don’t be ashamed to seek it.
Events
- Don’t forget to sign up for summer reading programs at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library or Audubon Regional Library. Programs will be digital this year, but they are still happening. Information is available at ebrpl.com and audubonregional.net.
- The East Feliciana High class of 2020 will have an in-person graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. June 25 on the football field at East Feliciana Middle School, 10410 Plank Road, Clinton. Practice will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. that morning. Tickets can be picked up at the high school from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 22. Each student is allowed five tickets. Students or parents can pick up and sign for tickets only for that student. Each student’s guests must sit together and 6 feet away from other guests. In case of rain, the event moves into the gym and tickets are limited to two per student. Those guests will be chosen when tickets are picked up. Any student debts must be paid by June 18 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. during the week.
- Remember that schools are holding tryouts for fall sports and activities. At Zachary, such events include students signing up to serve as student athletic trainers. Email Kirsten.hundertmark@zacharyschools.com as soon as possible to sign up as an athletic trainer.