Celebrate Summer Christmas at Farmers Market
On July 24, Zachary Farmers Market will have its second Christmas in July Event. Summer Santa will be available for pictures; donations accepted will go to the Baton Rouge Soldier Outreach Program.
Weather permitting, other features include:
- Burt Fleming, a chain-saw artist
- Cars and Coffee, antique cars in the city hall parking lot.
- More than 50 Zachary Farmers Market vendors, and numerous guest vendors.
Downtown concert
The Florida Street Blowhards will play New Orleans-style jazz in the Zachary Downtown Live Summer Series from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, at the Zachary Historic Village Gazebo at the corner of Virginia and Florida streets. Food trucks, sno-balls, ice cream, beer and wine will be available.
Qualifying open for Oct. 9 election
Qualifying for the Oct. 9 election is open Wednesday, July 14, through Friday, July 16. In East Baton Rouge Parish, voters will select a judge for Family Court Election Section 1, Division B.
BREC talks taxes
A public hearing of the East Baton Rouge Parish Recreation and Park Commission will be held at 5 p.m. July 29 at its board room, 6201 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, to consider levying additional or increased millage rates without further voter approval or adopting the adjusted millage rates after reassessment and rolling forward to millage rates not to exceed the prior year’s maximum.
The estimated amount of tax revenues to be collected in the next tax year from the increased millage is $70,861,738, and the estimated amount of increase in taxes attributable to the millage increase is $3,728,533.
Slow down in downtown
Main Street's speed limit, from La. 19 to the Old Baker-Rollins Road intersection, has been lowered to 25 mph.
Save the date
- Back to School Family Day on Aug. 21 at Zachary Community Park