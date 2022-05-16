May 7 marked the end of the 2021-2022 Zachary High sports season.
The ZHS baseball team finished as a 5A quarterfinalist after losing the second game of a two-game set against Sulphur and the ZHS track team competed in the State Championship at LSU. Zachary athletes that competed during the 2021-2022 season have set a very high standard that will challenge future teams.
Though neither the girls or boys team would finish in the top three at the State Track meet, there were strong individual performances. Bright spots for the ZHS boys were LeJaune George placing third at 800 meter (1:56.14), Rhen Langley placing second at 1,600 meter (4:21.00) and Vederek Matthews and Cody Smith placing third and fourth in the 100-meter hurdles. The girls were led by Jaydan Jackson with a second place in the shot put (43.12).
ZHS track coach Chris Carrier had effusive praise for his seniors that “left everything they had on the track/field this year. I am proud of every one of them for the way that they handled themselves in the classroom and on the track.” Carrier also was pleased to note that “the boys won a district championship for the eighth time tying the girls who also have eight district championships during his tenure as coach."
Carrier commented on the youth and the potential for the future when he said “with only 16 seniors (only three girls) the future looks bright. Most of our athletes that made it to state will be back led by Jaydan Jackson and Rhen Langley.”
Senior Caleb Ackman, a composite Academic All State and Star of Stars winner, will take his cross-country skills to Baylor on a track and field scholarship. George accepted a scholarship to run track/cross-country at Zavier in New Orleans.
Other seniors of note finishing up their high school track and field career were this year’s Mr. ZHS Carlton Johnson who had two interceptions in the 2021 5A football state championship and ran on the 4x100 meter relay team at state. Johnson will be attending Northwestern State on an academic scholarship next year.
Senior Lanay Mealey was a regional finalist in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles, the 2021 ZHS Homecoming Queen and named Miss ZHS. Not resting on a 5A championship in basketball, senior Kaleb Huggins ran the 400 meter and qualified for state on the 4x400 meter relay.