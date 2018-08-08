For most places in the United States, the hottest days of the year arrive in late July and early August. Many people are focused on sun tans and refreshing concoctions as temperatures rise over 90 degrees and the heat index creeps into triple digits. For diabetics, proper planning and special precautions are necessary because the heat can significantly impact blood sugar levels.
“There are four key points for diabetics to pay close attention to in the summer heat,” said Ochsner primary care physician Dr. Kate Freeman. “Sunburn, dehydration, foot ulcers and medication storage should be top of mind.”
Sunburn
Sunburn can raise blood sugar levels. The pain causes stress, and stress increases blood sugar levels.
Dehydration
Staying hydrated is a must for everyone, especially diabetics. Less water in the body means a higher blood sugar concentration. As blood sugar levels rise, so too will urination frequency — resulting in further dehydration. Hot temperatures can also cause blood vessels to dilate, increasing insulin absorption speed and potentially causing lower blood sugar.
“Everyone enjoying the summer sun should pay attention to signs of heat exhaustion which may include dizziness, weakness, nausea, headaches, muscle cramps and/or chills,” added Freeman. “Keep a water bottle with you and sip on it often — don’t wait until you’re thirsty.” Diabetics should avoid sugary sports drinks, opting for water or zero-sugar sports drinks. Plan ahead if going to exercise outdoors or do yard work. The best times are earlier in the day (before 10 a.m.) or later in the day (after 5 p.m.) when outdoor temperatures are cooler.
Foot Ulcers
Diabetics must be mindful of the shoes they are wearing. If they are on their feet a lot, then consider wearing a half-size larger to account for swelling and avoid foot ulcers. During the summer, many people are more tempted to wear open-toe shoes or go barefoot. Don’t forget to check feet at the end of every day.
Medication Storage
It’s important to protect diabetes medication and supplies. The summer heat can cause medications to break down (losing their efficacy) and can also damage test strips, leading to inaccurate blood sugar readings. Be sure to check medication’s temperature storage directions — most specify room temperature — and never leave medications in the car. Insulin needs to be kept cool, but not on ice. There are insulin cooling cases that make it easy to travel with temperature-sensitive medications and test strips. If medication is mailed, make sure it doesn’t sit in a hot mailbox or front step all day.
Ochsner recommends that diabetics check their blood sugar more often during the summer heat. It’s especially important to recognize what low blood sugar feels like and treat it as soon as possible.
