The annual St. Vincent de Paul donation drive at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church is called “Fill Up the Truck,” but wise-thinking provided two trucks to accommodate a larger amount of Zachary-area donations.
Lori Parmelee, leader of the Society of St Vincent De Paul ministry, said two trucks were filled Sept. 24 when members of the church and community responded to the call for clothes, furniture and household items.
Parmelee said participating churches have formed conferences of the St. Vincent DePaul Society Conference. The Zachary group is made up of parishioners who offer outreach programming all year long and not just during the donation drive.
“We provide a lot of services for our neighbors in our parish area,” she said. “We help them with food utilities, bills, resources or just be being able to give them resources on where to reach out to for help.”
The Fill Up the Truck drive enjoys support from the community, and an organized line of participants circled the church parking lot for an opportunity to have their trucks and cars unloaded.
“Here today volunteering is our conference members and their spouses, and also the youth here at St. John's is out here to help us,” Parmelee said.
Sandford Griffin, a crew member from St. Vincent de Paul, said he and his co-workers were onsite in Zachary on Saturday morning, but they travel the region on similar assignments.
“Wherever they need us — pretty much whatever church needs us — we pick up the donations,” he said. “Today, we were here from 8 to 12, and we will take the donations to the main location, and they will be sent to several locations.”
The Society of St. Vincent De Paul is an international, nonprofit, charitable organization with a mission to serve to the needy of communities. It provides homeless shelters, feeding programs and other poverty relief.
The organization has been a fixture in the Baton Rouge community since it was started in 1865 at St. Joseph Cathedral. It has 21 conferences, or groups, with more than 230 active members.