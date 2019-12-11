St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4826 Main St., Zachary, will host its ninth annual Morning of Reflection from 8:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 11, in the Parish Hall. Kara Klein Oubre, speaker, singer and songwriter will present her personal testimony through word and music.
Oubre has spent the past 15 years traveling the globe to share her love for Jesus Christ through testimony and worship. She has released five original albums, won six Unity Awards from the United Catholic Music and Video Association, and has appeared on five international television programs.
The event will include brunch and babysitting will be provided upon request. For babysitting one must RSVP and can do so by emailing jasjohnson@yahoo.com or by calling the church office at (225) 654-5778 no later than Jan. 10. The event is free and women of all faiths are invited. Although the focus is on women’s issues, men are invited.
For information, contact the church at (225) 654-5778.
Encountering countless women with the same struggle to find their true identity in Christ lit a fire in Oubre's heart to help found her ministry, His Own. She lives in Baton Rouge with her husband, Robert, and their son, Benjamin.
Oubre co-hosts Overflow, an hour weekly radio show on Catholic Radio that features Catholic musicians and songwriters. Overflow is distributed nationally to Catholic radio stations.
The Handmaids of the Lord organization at St. John’s sponsors the Morning of Reflection. This group encourages fellowship among women and fosters a joyful sharing of our faith with each other. The mission is accomplished through Bible study, review of Catholic literature and prayer.