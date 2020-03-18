Leon Hollins and Joseph Johnson, artists from Natchez, Mississippi, came to St. Francisville on Feb. 1 and Feb. 15 to teach two sessions of Beginning Drawing & Art Making to interested people from the community. The two artists are members of the Arts for All organization, which sponsored this activity.
Arts for All hosts two drawing classes taught by Natchez artist
- Staff report
-
-
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
View comments