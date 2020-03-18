IMG_0175-Leon & Joe.JPG

Natchez artists Leon Hollins and Joseph Johnson teach Beginning Drawing on Feb. 1 and Feb. 15, 2020, at the Arts for All Studio in St. Francisville.

 Provided photo

Leon Hollins and Joseph Johnson, artists from Natchez, Mississippi, came to St. Francisville on Feb. 1 and Feb. 15 to teach two sessions of Beginning Drawing & Art Making to interested people from the community. The two artists are members of the Arts for All organization, which sponsored this activity.

