Sydnee Cutrer, a native of Zachary, was recently initiated into the LSU Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The society welcomed more than 1,100 initiates from 41 universities during November 2021.
Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the society's ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.