Zachary High crowns its 2019 Homecoming queen

Oct 9, 2019 - 2:45 pm

Zachary High 2019 Homecoming Queen Nya Jackson stands with her parents during half time on Friday night. Photo by Jill Moore

Zachary High 2018 Homecoming Queen congratulates Nya Jackson on becoming the new queen for 2019 Friday night. Photo by Jill Moore

Zachary High 2018 Homecoming Queen crowns the new 2019 Queen Nya Jackson on Friday night.

Zachary High Homecoming Sophomore maids Destiny Blount, Hailey Steib and Kate Sullivan await halftime on Friday night. Photo by Jill Moore

Zachary High Freshman maids Jahmaiyah Montgomery, Harmoni Batiste and Sydney Marshall before the homecoming football on Friday night. Photo by Jill Moore

Zachary High Junior Maids Raelyn White, Laila Krzewinski and Victoria Todd enjoy the game on Friday night. Photo by Jill Moore

Zachary Homecoming Senior Maids, Kaytlyn Williams, Logan Walker, Nya Jackson and Camille Cranford on Friday night. Photo by Jill Moore

Senior Nya Jackson was named Zachary High 2019 Homecoming Queen on Friday night.