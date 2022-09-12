Nicole Jarreau is on the campaign trail for School Board District 6 seat.
"It was the distinguished reputation of the Zachary community school system that confirmed our decision to establish roots here 13 years ago and to raise our two children here," she said in a campaign release.
"I have a vested interest for our schools to maintain their exemplary status not merely for my own children but for the youth of the community," she said.
She has served as a nurse practitioner, providing "compassionate care to patients from many walks of life."
As a parent and a provider, she said can recognize that during the past two years, the community has endured great confusion, challenges and concern. "Still, we have endured and supported each other through it all.
"This challenging environment matched with the determination to strive for success has driven my desire to serve on the school board," she said. "My 20-year career of providing safe and ethical care to others will give insight to the decision-making that ultimately impacts the wellbeing of our children and school faculty, who deserve our commitment."
Jarreau said she looks forward to serving the community and would be honored to serve on the School Board.
The election is Nov. 8.