The Zachary High School volleyball team comes to the 2021 season with three returning starters and seven players with varsity experience. This is a special group for coach Cheri Perry as the majority of the senior class was part of a group that started playing volleyball as fifth and sixth graders at Copper Mill years ago.
“Watching these girls grow from then to now, is nothing short of amazing and they have been so much fun to work with,” Perry said.
In preparation for the 2021 season, the girls competed in the Summer League and had workouts twice a week for the first three weeks of June. After a short break, they returned to the gym in July and attended the LSU Team Camp July 16-19. On the camp experience Perry noted that “these girls were not only able to learn more about themselves as players but how to be a better teammate/person.”
The camp included on court training sessions and team building competitions against other schools. After losing the first team building competition, Perry noted that the players “carried a chip on their shoulder for the rest of camp” and ended up winning almost all of the remaining competitions.
“What I most enjoyed was how they worked together to accomplish a task and then brought that same energy on to the court,” Perry said.
They played a tournament during the camp where each game was for a single set to 25. The Lady Broncos finished 10-1 in these one set competitions before losing in the championship game.
As with most years, the preseason has several tournaments and games against district or potential playoff opponents. With regards to her approach to the preseason Perry noted that “it will be good to see how we compare now and identify what areas we will need to work on, so we are prepared for them when it counts.”
They will be challenged in district play as St. Joseph’s Academy, Central, Denham Springs and Baton Rouge High make up what Perry calls “one of the toughest districts in the state.”
The Lady Broncos will have a senior laden varsity roster with Lauren Bradley, Jules Patin, Kyra Woods, Lillian Talbot, Danielle Thai, Alexis Conachen and Audrey Poche. They will be joined by junior Aubrey Sanders and sophomores Ryan Blalock, Emily Montalbano and Aubrey Sanders. As with all things in the COVID-19 world and with healthy competition, the varsity roster is subject to change.
The Lady Broncos theme this year is “We Will,” which will be placed on the right sleeve of their new uniforms with “Compete” on the right sleeve. The "We Will" mantra is Perry’s way of explaining the commitment to “compete, be compelled, work hard, give our best, show up each day mentally and physically and have a positive attitude.”
The schedule starts Aug. 12 with scrimmages at Woodlawn followed by jamborees at Episcopal Aug. 26 and Zachary Aug. 28. The pre-district schedule starts at Brusly with freshman, junior varsity and varsity action on Aug. 31. District cranks up with St. Joseph’s Academy on Sept. 21 at home.