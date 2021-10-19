The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Oct. 8-14:
Eric Jackson: 59; 3127 Pampas St., Baton Rouge; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Orian Jackson: 22; 122 Oakbend Drive, Lafayette; possession of Schedule I drugs
Willie Mattox: 42; 3305 E. Central Ave., Zachary; fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Willie Mattox: 42; 3305 E. Central Ave., Zachary; violation of protective orders, stalking, battery of a dating partner, attempted vehicular homicide and reckless operation of a vehicle
Willie Mattox: 42; 3305 E. Central Ave., Zachary; violation of protective orders
Michael May: 38; 3708 Little Farms Drive, Zachary, indecent behavior with juveniles
Jordan Wrights: 21; 4530 Avenue C, Zachary; criminal trespass and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jordan Wrights: 21; 4530 Avenue C, Zachary; entry or remaining after forbidden
Jordan Wrights: 21; 4530 Avenue C, Zachary; possession of Schedule I drugs and resisting an officer