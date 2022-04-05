Zachary High School drama student Courtney Anderson will compete at the Apollo Theater in New York after her second-place finish in the Next Narrative Monologue Contest held at Southern Methodist University in Dallas on March 19.
She will travel to New York to compete April 29 to May 2.
Anderson is a junior who active in choir, theater and talented Theater. She has performed in "High School Musical," “’50s Bandstand," and "Beauty and the Beast" with ZCSS. She was also selected to perform as a member of the 2022 Texas Thespian Festival All-State Cast. Anderson is a member of the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition and the daughter of Kisha Wells and Robert Anderson. She is coached by talented theater teacher Heather Feierabend.
Jamil Jude, the artistic director of the True Colors Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, conceived of the Next Narrative Monologue Competition to help center the Black artist in an environment that understands the context of their work. As part of the Next Narrative program, Jude has reached into his professional network to commission work from 50 Black playwrights that reflect the rich diversity of the Black community.
NNMC serves high school students, ninth through 12th grade. In each participating region, students progress through three rounds of competition: preliminaries, semifinals, and a regional final. The top two winners from each regional competition participate in the National Finals, receiving an all-expense-paid trip to New York that includes workshops with theater professionals, performance at the Apollo Theater, a ticket to a Broadway show, and cash prizes for the top three winners.
Other ZHS drama department students have earned local, state, and nation recognition including:
- Ryann McClure and Kaleigh Louque were Louisiana Tech University Tech Theatre scholarship recipients.
- In the “Poetry Out Loud’ Competition, Camilla Howell was named state runner-up.
- In the District Speech Rally, several ZHS drama students placed in multiple categories: Caroline Cresap, first place, poetry; Joseph Fields, first place, dramatic interpretation; Kennedy Hughes, first place, original oratory; Tia Joiner, first place, prose; Ethan Stagg, second place, Prose; Chloe Delee, third place, prose; John Browning and Ryann McClure, second place, dynamic duo; and Andre’a Condol and Camilla Howell, third place, dynamic duo.
- Two drama students were also winners of the Demco Essay Contest, earning an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., in June.
The ZHS drama department students are taught by Jennifer Masterson, Rosemary Witcher and Feierabend.