Neighbors FCU will host an open house Thursday for the Zachary branch, at 6016 Main St. Zachary.
This branch was recently closed for renovations. Neighbors will provide food and drinks throughout the day and will have a raffle for a tailgate prize package.
“We are excited to continue our investment in the Zachary community by completely renovating one of our older branches to bring a modern touch with the latest technology to our members in an open floor plan,” Neighbors Chief Operations Officer Greg Inman said.
“The new design creates a greater opportunity for member engagement and interaction with our team. As members walk in the door, a Member Advocate will assist them with any of their banking needs.”