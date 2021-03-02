Fish fry benefit for former policeman
The Zachary Police Department will hold a fish fry fundraiser each Friday in March to help make Officer Rickey Faust’s home handicap accessible.
Plates will be sold for $10 apiece from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 5, 12, 19 and 26 in the parking lot between the police station and City Hall on Main Street. Sides will vary each day, and delivery will be available.
Faust is a former Zachary police officer who went on to work for the Baton Rouge Police Department. He was seriously hurt in an on-duty crash on Interstate 12 in 2017.
The fish fry fundraiser is sponsored by the ETX 50’s.
Any additional funds raised will be used to help Zachary officers attend an upcoming National Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony in Washington, D.C.
For information, contact Chief David McDavid at (225) 241-5423 or dmcdavid@zacharypd.org.
2021 Lane Nursing Scholarship application period open
Lane Volunteer Services is accepting applications for the 2021 Nursing Scholarship. This year, a $5,000 scholarship will awarded to a graduating Louisiana high school student who plans to pursue a career in nursing and will be attending a Louisiana college, university or other credentialed nursing program. The application deadline is April 12. To download the application, visit LaneRMC.org/volunteer. For information, call (225) 658-6699 or email tpayment@lanermc.org.
Leadership North is back and taking applications
A new rejuvenated Leadership North program with new speakers on leadership and management skills delivered by experts is planned. Email members@zacharychamber.com for information including the scheduled topics. The programs is scheduled to begin May 2021.
Food Bank volunteers should sign up for shifts
Volunteers who want to work the next Saturday distribution at the Zachary food pantry should visit signupgenius.com/go/30e0a4dacad2aaafd0-zachary1 to find and sign up for the available shifts for 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 13.
Port Hudson activities change
Out of caution, the annual Siege of Port Hudson Civil War Re-enactment that was scheduled for March 27-28 has been moved to Nov. 6-7. Instead, a small living history encampment with period Civil War weapons demonstrations will be held March 27-28.
Those interested in live demonstrations of Civil War era weapons can also visit on March 7. The program starts with a cannon demonstration followed by small arms (muskets, sabers, pistols, and carbines). It ends with the firing of the park's 42-pounder siege cannon. Admission fees are ages 4 to 61 $4 per person. Children 3 and under and seniors 62 and above are free.
Must Luv Dogs is seeking help for the pups
Must Luv Dogs Rescue is looking for fosters and adopters. Visit form.jotform.com/90127185343151 to apply for either role.
Colorful run moves online
The ZEPTO Virtual Color Fun Run and 5K is set. Register to run anytime between March 31 and April 14. Cost is $15 for basic run package and $22 for the premium package. The last day to register and be guaranteed a race shirt is March 15. All proceeds go directly to Teacher Appreciation Week. Visit for zepto.membershiptoolkit.com for information and to register.
Baker Heights Elementary Pre-K Round-Up
From 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 6, parents can register their children for pre-K for the 2021-22 school year at Baker Heights Elementary School. Through this masked-up and social distanced event, parents will be able to fill out applications, meet teachers and learn about the curriculum.For information, contact Principal Candace Bailey at (225) 775-1493.
LSU Museum holding Free First Sunday
If you would like to see the exhibit featuring the work of Letitia Huckaby, featured in the paper recently, the LSU Museum of Art will hold its Free First Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 7. "Letitia Huckaby: This Same Dusty Road" closes March 14.
Junior League is accepting community grant applications
The Junior League of Baton Rouge is accepting grant applications for its Community Assistance Fund, which assists nonprofit agencies in East Baton Rouge Parish. The deadline to apply is March 30. To submit an application and for detailed guidelines and instructions, visit juniorleaguebr.org/CAF.
BREC taking applications for summer jobs
BREC's Human Resources Department announces the opening of seasonal employment with over 200 jobs for East Baton Rouge Parish residents.
BREC anticipates summer camps to function similarly to 2020 camps with COVID-19 restrictions. Seasonal employment for the 2021 year includes summer camp director and counselor positions at various facilities as well as lifeguard and food and beverage positions at BREC's Liberty Lagoon.
BREC also is hiring for multiple full-time positions in administration, planning and engineering, recreation, conservation management and more. Visit brec.org/careers or call BREC's Human Resources department at (225) 273-6430.