From left, Copper Mill Elementary students Ally Brown, Carter Durand, art teacher Darryl Alello, Lauren Bradford, Han Truong, Journi Davis, Desiree Blount and Aubrey Beadle show ornaments they painted for the Louisiana Governor's Mansion.
Art students at Copper MIll Elementary in Zachary painted Christmas ornaments used at the Louisiana Governor's Mansion.
Provided photo
