A free Spring into Good Health community health fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the Belle of Baton Rouge Casino and Hotel, 103 France St., Baton Rouge.
More than 25 vendors will be on hand in the Belle Atrium, Iberville A, B and C meeting rooms, to offer chair massages; fitness and balance assessments; and blood pressure, body weight and BMI checks. There also will be a mobile mammogram unit and a distracted driver simulator.
For information, call Betty Callegan, of the Belle of Baton Rouge human resources department, at (225) 378-6028.