The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced WETSHOP 2019, a coastal awareness workshop for science, history and social studies teachers. The workshop is July 7–12 at the LDWF Grand Isle Research Lab.
The focus of the workshop is to provide teachers with an in-depth look at issues related to wetland ecology and coastal land loss in Louisiana.
All participating teachers will receive standards-based correlated wetland lessons and many other educational resources from numerous sponsoring agencies and organizations, according to a news release. Lodging and meals are provided once participants reach the workshop site.
Upon completion of the workshop, each participant will receive a $250 stipend. An additional stipend is available during the academic year upon completion of a wetland stewardship project.
Teachers can visit wlf.louisiana.gov/wetshop or contact Angela Capello at (318) 623-4661 or acapello@wlf.la.gov with questions.