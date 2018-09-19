The Port Hudson State Historic Site is showcasing the Josiah P. Hammond Civil War collection.
Because Civil War U.S. Navy artifacts are rare, this exhibit is an addition to Port Hudson's Civil War naval story, a news release said. The collection is on loan until June 2023, provided by Anthony Cavo, of Maywood, New Jersey. Among the artifacts are an ambrotype of Hammond, medals and insignia issued and worn by Hammond, a booklet of Josiah's military history and two letters written to Hammond by Civil War navy illustrator and friend William M.C. Philbrick.
Hammond enlisted April 16, 1861, four days after the start of the Civil War. He enlisted as a "Massachusetts Minuteman" in a three-month regiment from the state of Massachusetts and r-eenlisted for three years in the United States Navy. The release said he took part in many historic battles, from the Carolinas to Florida into the Gulf and finally on the Mississippi River, including the Siege of Port Hudson, site of the longest siege on American soil. Hammond served as a seaman aboard four ships, including the USS Monongahela, which was involved in Admiral Farragut's nighttime naval assault against the guns of Port Hudson.
On display with the Hammond Collection is a rare U.S. blueprint drawn by Charles Henry Taylor, a Siege of Port Hudson veteran, future editor and founder of the Boston Globe newspaper. The blueprint shows positions of rifle pits, depots, mortars, the 18-gun battery known as Bailey's Battery, Nims' Massachusetts Battery, locations of Confederate and Massachusetts regiments and of the U.S. Navy blockading ships, and the location where General Halbert E. Paine lay wounded the entire day of June 14, 1863, before being rescued.
Port Hudson State Historic Site is on U.S. 61 near Zachary. Admission to the site is $4 per person and free for children 3 and under and seniors (62 and older). Port Hudson State Historic Site was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1974. For information, call (225) 654-3775 or toll free at (888) 677-3400, visit lastateparks.com or follow the site on Facebook.