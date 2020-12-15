The Zachary Community School Board recognized winners of its annual Christmas card contest during its Dec. 9 meeting.
Students submitted designs for the card, which is sent to fellow Louisiana school districts, state and local officials, and others.
Collins Casey, a first grader at Rollins Place Elementary School, had the winning design, which features three snowmen.
Finalists in the contest also were recognized. They include Annabelle Campbell, kindergartner at Northwestern Elementary School; Camille Partin, fourth grader at Zachary Elementary School; Daniel Robinson, fifth grader at Copper Mill Elementary School; Camille Masterson, seventh grader at Northwestern Middle School; and Kate Villemarette, 10th grader at Zachary High School.