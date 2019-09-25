A new water fountain was part of upgrades recently installed by the Regional Veteran’s Park Association along the Lane Regional Medical Center walking trail.
In addition to the Wall of Veterans with more than 300 bricks engraved to honor local veterans, the association installed three flagpoles, six park benches and a 12-foot metal archway showcasing the emblems of the various branches of the military.
To make a donation or purchase a brick, email info@RegionalVeteransPark.org or call (225) 938-1686.