I would like to extend a big thank you and appreciation to chairmen Ralph Snowden and Carl Spears, the Community Friends Who Care Committee (Johnnie Evans, Jamar McKnight, Connie Thornton, Jackie Snowden, Fred West, III, Sarah Hayes, Glenda Thornton, and Lillie and Myles Snowden); Mayor David Amrhein and the city of Zachary; and family and friends for coming out to support the Community Benefit Lunch in my honor on Aug. 25.
Whether you came to luncheon or gave on a separate occasion, whatever part you played, your thoughtfulness was much appreciated. I am truly blessed to be loved and have such wonderful people in my life. It made me felt so excited and bountifully happy to know so many people cared. My heart was overwhelmed from all the support. I thank you for your hard work, prayers and donations. This was truly a blessing.
I love Zachary. Zachary has always been my home. My life goal has always been to help someone. I pray God's richest blessing on each and every one of you. Please continue to keep me in your prayers.
Once again, thank you, from the bottom of my heart.
Sharon McKnight
Zachary