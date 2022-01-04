In recent weeks, sports pages and social media have been filled with negative stories pointing to problems with college football. The authors discuss issues surrounding players transferring because a coach hurt their feelings at practice, college coaches actively recruiting players from other colleges, players opting to skip the bowl games to prepare for the NFL draft and bowl game cancellations due to COVID-19.
So, it's time for a pick-me-up.
What better way to raise one’s spirits than to ponder the great Zachary sports happenings in 2021? Talk about a plethora of material.
- The Zachary High School boys track team won the 2021 Indoor Division I championships.
- Ashton Freeman won the 220-pound weight class wrestling state championship in Division 1 to start the year with a bang.
- A couple weeks later, Jon McClinton and the Zachary High boys basketball team won their first 5A state championship.
- The year closed with another apex moment as the Zachary High football team completed an undefeated season and won the 5A state championship for coach David Brewerton’s fourth title at Zachary.
In between, there were incredible individual and team performances.
In late spring, former Bronco Sean Burrell won a national championship as an LSU freshman in the 400-meter hurdles, setting a world under 20 record, and was part of an LSU track and field national championship team. A few weeks later, Burrell competed in the Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon. Pretty impressive considering he picked up the 400-meter hurdles this year.
Abby Dunford, a Zachary native who swam at Northwestern Middle School, competed in the Olympic trials for Canada. Though neither Burrell nor Dunford made the 2020 Olympics (that were completed in 2021), there is a strong possibility they will both be at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
The year 2021 also saw Zachary athletes compete with class, sportsmanship and an emphasis on academics. The Zachary High volleyball team was recognized for their sportsmanship by the regional officials' association. They also had six players (Alexis Conachen, Lauren Bradley, Jules Paten, Lillian Talbot, Danielle Thai and Audrey Poche) named to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association's All-State academic team.
Other Academic All-State winners from Zachary High were Ella Armstrong and Lily Carter (girls soccer); Darius Taylor (boys soccer); Sakura Knight, Cairah Greene, Tamia Patterson and Zoa Adams (girls basketball); Elizabeth Norred and Julia Schlorke (girls tennis); Bailee Avants, Megan Dousay, Carley Fudge, Madden Gleason and Taylor Palmer (softball); Kyle Bennett (golf); Austin Nicholas, Garrett Beadle and Reed Felder (baseball); Brianna Bankston, Cairah Green, Ashlyn Davis, Madison Bradford, Kelsey White and Zoa Adams (girls track and field); DeAndray Coates (boys track and field); Landon Walls, Carlton Johnson, Xavier Robinson (football); Olivia White, Tristan Vessel and Alden Bowen (swimming); and Lejaune George (cross-country).
Caleb Ackman (cross-country), Jordan Williams (football) and Garrett Keaton (wrestling) were named to the composite Academic All-State teams that recognizes achievement of an unweighted 4.0 GPA.
The list of titles, awards and accolades listed above are only a sampling of the great efforts in 2021 by Zachary athletes and coaches.
Northwestern Middle School continued to earn championships in 2021 (football and cross-country to name a few) and the Copper Mill cross-country team also jumped feet first into the competition.
With 2021 such an outstanding year for Zachary sports and the community, the prospects for 2022 should put a smile on any sports fan’s face.
Happy New Year! Looking forward to seeing you at the park, gym, stadium, pool, court or course in 2022.