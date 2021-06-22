Slow down in downtown
In the effort to create a safer downtown, as well as to improve walkability along Main Street, drivers will soon notice a speed reduction on Main Street of 25 mph from La. 19 to the Old Baker-Rollins Road intersection, a news release said.
Recently, city officials approved the transfer of the ownership of Main Street — La. 64 from La. 964 to Plank Road — from the state to the Zachary. This allows the city to manage transportation needs, the release said.
Zachary has seen extensive growth, and according to traffic studies, there are approximately 24,000 vehicles per day traveling through the downtown area. Other traffic-calming measures coming soon in downtown Zachary are crosswalk markings and rectangular flashing beacons, allowing pedestrians to safely cross the highly traveled thoroughfare. These projects improve public safety; reduce carbon emissions; and help residents feel connected to their neighbors and businesses, the release said.
A ducky time for kids
Zachary Greenwing Day is from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 26, at the Zachary Historic District Gazebo. The event is for ages 5-12 and costs $10 a child. The fee includes a one-year membership to the Ducks Unlimited program.
Activities will include duck decoy painting; face painting; dog demonstration; duck calling class; Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries station; bird ID; build wood duck box; soap carving; Bluebonnet Swamp critters from BREC; a scavenger hunt; and lunch.
Register on Facebook at Zachary Ducks Unlimited, at bjhanks@bellsouth.net or call Barry Hanks at (225) 572-1886.
Kids can learn about wellness
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church presents "Get Your Head in the Game" health and wellness workshop for children in grade 3 through high school. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 26, at 22911 Reames Road, Zachary. The fun workshop teaches students how to effectively handle 21st-century challenges.
Concert postponed
The Zachary Downtown Live Summer Series from June 18 has been rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. July 16. Bad weather forced the rescheduling of the event.
Back to school?
The first day of the 2021-22 school year in Zachary is Aug. 9. School orientations start with Zachary High School at the end of July and work their way through the younger grades. Watch zacharyschools.org and the individual school pages for important dates.