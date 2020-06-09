BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is continuing to celebrate its 50th anniversary by offering a discounted admission rate. In the month of June, every Wednesday between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., guests can enjoy 50 cent (plus tax) admission for all ages.
The zoo opened its doors on Easter Sunday 1970 and admission was 50 cents per person.
“This is one more way we are honoring this major milestone and saying thank you to the community who helped us get there! We are thrilled to be celebrating our role in connecting people with wildlife and wild places since the zoo first opened 50 years ago,” said Phil Frost, zoo director.
The zoo reopened to the public May 21 after stay-at-home orders eased and has enacted a myriad safety measures to keep the staff, guests and animals safe. For a full list of safety modifications at the Zoo, visit https://bit.ly/2Xdw5JH.