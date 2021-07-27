Back-to-school giveaway planned
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Zachary Committee will hold a Back To School Drive Thru Supply Giveaway from 10 a.m. Aug. 7 until supplies last in the front parking lot of the Zachary High School gym, 4100 Bronco Lane, Zachary. All attendees are asked to bring one canned good to support the Zachary Food Pantry.
Interfaith Youth Core from Southern University will encourage COVID-19 vaccinations and to answer any questions. Also, those interested will be able to take the COVID-19 vaccination.
Uniform drive is July 31
ZEPTO and Jonathan’s Closet are hosting a Zachary Schools uniform drive from 8 a.m. to noon July 31. New and gently used Zachary uniforms can be dropped off at the Zachary Community School Board Office, 3755 Church St., Whimsical Alley, 4512 Virginia St., and YMCA Americana, 4200 Liberty Way.
Items to help the needy of the community
A St. Vincent de Paul Truck will be parked at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at the church entrance, 4826 Main Street, Zachary from 9 a.m. until noon Sept. 25.
Items accepted as donations include gently used clothing; baby clothes and items; shoes; coats; sheets; towels; bedspreads; working small appliances; lamps; pots, pans, dishes; and furniture. Electronics, mattresses and box springs will not be accepted.
All donated items, except furniture, need to be placed in plastic bags or boxes.
For information, contact the church office at (225) 654-5778.
Memorial Mass planned
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Zachary will team with its sister church, Our Lady of the Assumption in Clinton, for a memorial Mass for loved ones and friends who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Being acutely aware that funerals were kept small and in some cases prohibited by pandemic limitations, parishioners will gather at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4826 Main St. Zachary, at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 7 for a vigil Mass offered for those who died during this time.
Those who lost loved ones and friends to COVID-19 or other causes during 2020 through now are encouraged to call the church office at (225) 654-5778 or go to sjb-ola.org/CovidMemorial to register names to be remembered at the memorial Mass.
Following the Mass, there will be a reception in the Parish Activity Center where attendees will be able to write personal notes of remembrance, sympathy and condolences for each person who died.