The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Aug. 12-25:
Derrick Banks: 28; 3665 Roosevelt St., Zachary; theft
Jawanna Bell: 32; 3467 Shaffett Lane, Zachary; negligent injuring and illegal use of weapons
Jeremy Brooks: 33; 4125 Bennett St., Zachary; theft of a motor vehicle
Damarius Dunn: 28; 12616 Davis Lane, Norwood; felony theft
Shawn Elsey: 51; 3722 Pope Road, Zachary; five counts of failure to appear on outstanding warrants
Levar Green: 43; 321 Kentucky St., Port Allen; theft
Grailand Hall: 26; 4312 Old Baker Road, Zachary; simple assault and interfering with emergency communication
Jeri Hall: 61; 8868 Lemon Road, Slaughter; simple battery
Meghan Jarreau: 24; 8953 Reech Road, St. Francisville; hit-and-run and child desertion
Kameron Mason: 24; 8908 Folly Brown Road, Clinton; failure to appear on outstanding warrants
Yolanda McPipe: 49; 12151 Mississippi 24 East, Centreville, Mississippi; theft
Howard Murray: 31; 2616 Barber St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding warrants
Tony Wysong: 61; 7361 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, simple burglary