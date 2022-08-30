The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Aug. 12-25:

Derrick Banks: 28; 3665 Roosevelt St., Zachary; theft

Jawanna Bell: 32; 3467 Shaffett Lane, Zachary; negligent injuring and illegal use of weapons

Jeremy Brooks: 33; 4125 Bennett St., Zachary; theft of a motor vehicle

Damarius Dunn: 28; 12616 Davis Lane, Norwood; felony theft

Shawn Elsey: 51; 3722 Pope Road, Zachary; five counts of failure to appear on outstanding warrants

Levar Green: 43; 321 Kentucky St., Port Allen; theft

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

Grailand Hall: 26; 4312 Old Baker Road, Zachary; simple assault and interfering with emergency communication

Jeri Hall: 61; 8868 Lemon Road, Slaughter; simple battery

Meghan Jarreau: 24; 8953 Reech Road, St. Francisville; hit-and-run and child desertion

Kameron Mason: 24; 8908 Folly Brown Road, Clinton; failure to appear on outstanding warrants

Yolanda McPipe: 49; 12151 Mississippi 24 East, Centreville, Mississippi; theft

Howard Murray: 31; 2616 Barber St., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding warrants

Tony Wysong: 61; 7361 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, simple burglary

Tags

View comments