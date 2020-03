The Zachary Rotary Club welcomed Zachary High School Lady Broncos softball coach Courtney Barbour, left, to the Rotary meeting at lunch Feb. 20. Barbour has led the Lady Broncos for four years. She said she is excited about the upcoming season and feels this team is loaded with talent. 'It should be a fun season and I invite you to come out and cheer on the team,' Barbour said. Mary Landry is shown with the coach.